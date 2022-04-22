Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

