Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to report sales of $964.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.70 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE AOS traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

