Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Allegion by 4,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 23,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

