Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Allegion by 4,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 23,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.
About Allegion (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
