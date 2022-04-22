Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Avalo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 834,000 shares of company stock worth $598,610. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 556,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

