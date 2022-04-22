Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 926,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

