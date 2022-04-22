Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 1,519,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

