Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.75 billion. Oracle posted sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,009. The firm has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

