Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia reported sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year sales of $25.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.