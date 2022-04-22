Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $2.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 908.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded down $20.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.62. 23,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,213. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.39 and its 200 day moving average is $549.13.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

