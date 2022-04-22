Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 451,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,382. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

