Zacks: Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 611,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,498. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

