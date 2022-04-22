Zacks: Analysts Expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

