Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,859. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.