Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the lowest is $2.57. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

