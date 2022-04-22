Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. 76,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,903. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

