Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.50.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

OPAD traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,698. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.96.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

