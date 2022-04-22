Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post $2.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 221.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

