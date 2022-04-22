Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.22. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

