Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report $205.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the lowest is $203.20 million. Trupanion posted sales of $154.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at $72,394,829.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,480. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. 6,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $158.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

