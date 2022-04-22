Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,941. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Alkermes by 130.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. Alkermes has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.90.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.