Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,644. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

