Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

BKR traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,917,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.