Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

