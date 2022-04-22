Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.87. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of SEE opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.