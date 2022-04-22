Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Sempra reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,516. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

