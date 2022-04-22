Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) will report ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18).

Several research firms have issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

TPTX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 7,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,021. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

