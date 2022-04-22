Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.