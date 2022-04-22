Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NEPH stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.24. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

