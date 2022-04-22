Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Hold

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

ZNTL traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,350. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

