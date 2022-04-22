Zacks Investment Research Lowers Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on robust Cemetery sales for a while now. Higher Funeral revenues also contributed to its fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see higher levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Management raised its 2022 bottom-line view upward on the persistent impacts of the pandemic. The company expects escalated earnings in the first quarter. Service Corporation is committed to pursuing strategic buyouts for its segments and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. That said, Service Corporation is battling some inflationary cost increases related to staffing, maintenance and energy-associated expenses.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

