Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $81.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.