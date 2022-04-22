ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $677,080.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.95 or 0.07380016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.62 or 1.00002838 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034573 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 134,918,179 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

