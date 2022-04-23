-$0.10 EPS Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 548,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 1.79. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

