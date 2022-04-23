$0.15 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 725,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,075. The company has a market cap of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

