-$0.32 EPS Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68.

EFTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.32. 33,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

