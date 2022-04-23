$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. ProPhase Labs posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPhase Labs.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 20,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

