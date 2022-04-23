$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,049. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.