0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Reaches $19.74 Million

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $277,063.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

