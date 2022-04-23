$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

VAC stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.55. The stock had a trading volume of 334,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,200. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.