$1.19 EPS Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. CGI posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.14. 154,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,320. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

