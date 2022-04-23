$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.56. Check Point Software Technologies also posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

