$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.62. VMware posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMware stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,762. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

