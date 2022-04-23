$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.72. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.19. 1,215,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

