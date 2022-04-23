$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $4.35 on Monday, hitting $128.09. 4,236,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

