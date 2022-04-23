$10.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will announce $10.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.92 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $44.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $49.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $54.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,135. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.