12,500 Shares in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

ARBK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 94,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. Argo Blockchain plc has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.