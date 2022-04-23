15,000 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315.

TOST stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.