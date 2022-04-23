1,551 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.43. 8,843,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,617. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.10 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock valued at $34,083,042. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

