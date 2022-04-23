$16.05 Million in Sales Expected for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.89 million to $16.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $67.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.12 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $74.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow USCB Financial.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USCB shares. Piper Sandler lowered USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of USCB Financial stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

