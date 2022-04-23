16,976 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 677,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,129. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

